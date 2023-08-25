Anton Ferdinand says West Ham have signed an absolute ‘machine’

West Ham United summer signing Edson Alvarez has been described as a “machine” by Anton Ferdinand.

The pundit was speaking about the new Hammers midfielder with co-hosts Danny Murphy and Flex on FIVE.

West Ham left it late this summer in terms of incomings, but they’ve made some outstanding signings.

Alvarez was first through the door, joining the Hammers from Ajax for a reported £35.4million fee.

He made his West Ham debut off the bench against Chelsea, helping David Moyes’ side register a 3-1 win.

Even though Alvarez only played for nine minutes plus injury time, he got stuck in and helped shore up the middle of the pitch.

Murphy, speaking about the Mexico international, said: “He came on and looked…

“Like a machine,” said Ferdinand, which his co-host agreed with.

“We got down to ten men, Moyes looked like he was umming and aahing whether to put him on.

“And he just went ‘okay, I’ll put him on’, and the way he got round the pitch, I couldn’t believe it!

“The enjoyment of blocking a ball… one went down the right, it wasn’t his man one on one.

“That came through, Alvarez came from nowhere and intercepted that ball, sliding along the ground.

“Alvarez, it’s almost like he’s been told what it takes to be a West Ham player playing in front of the fans.”

Our view

Alvarez didn’t come in through the door until the second week of August, but he looks like he could become a great player for the Hammers.

Even though it was only a small cameo, fans got a good glimpse of his tenacious and skilled play.

West Ham then got James Ward-Prowse through the door, and he made an instant impact with two assists against Chelsea.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has also joined, and hopefully Mohammed Kudus will link up with the Hammers in the coming days.

Although West Ham were slow out of the blocks in the market, they’re certainly finishing very strongly.