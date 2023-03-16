Mikel Arteta shares what Gabriel Jesus has been telling him after Arsenal's training sessions recently











Mikel Arteta has now shared what Gabriel Jesus has been telling him after Arsenal’s training sessions.

Arteta was speaking to the press, via the club’s official website, ahead of their Europa League tie with Sporting CP.

Gabriel Jesus finally returned to action when he came on as a substitute against Fulham on Sunday.

The travelling support cheered his every touch, and it was only Bernd Leno that prevented him from marking his return with a goal.

The Brazilian has been pushing Arsenal staff throughout his recovery to get back on the training ground as quickly as possible.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta was asked whether Jesus would be ready to start tonight having returned to full training.

It would be a massive call, and a huge sign that Arteta is confident in the forward’s fitness.

However, most Arsenal fans would prefer to see him feature from the bench, as the last thing they will want is for him to suffer a setback.

Arteta shares what Jesus has told him after Arsenal training

Asked about the talismanic striker, Arteta said: “It was great to see him back.

“You can feel the happiness of everybody around him: supporters, players, staff.

“We missed him and now we’re glad he’s back.

“We have to manage his minutes and we have to manage his involvement in the squad and in the team.

“But Gabby is feeling good every day that he’s training. He says that these senses are getting better and better, so that’s really positive.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have done brilliantly to cope without the £45m star for the past few months.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have stepped up brilliantly in his place.

Nketiah is now expected to be out for several weeks, with Jesus returning at just the right time.

It’s a great sign that Jesus has been telling Arteta that he’s feeling better and better after each training session.

Every Arsenal player will need to be on top form to keep Manchester City at bay in the Premier League.

Jesus may just be the key to preventing his old team from catching them up in the run in.

Show all