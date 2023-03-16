Mikel Arteta responds when asked if Gabriel Jesus could start against Sporting











Mikel Arteta has been speaking about the potential for Gabriel Jesus to start for Arsenal in tonight’s Europa League clash with Sporting CP.

The Gunners are looking to book their place in the quarter-finals, with the tie currently all square.

The first leg finished 2-2 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta’s side have been going extremely well this season. And the Spaniard would like his side to keep the momentum going in Europe.

Sporting are likely to pose a difficult challenge though.

The Portuguese giants are having a bit of an inconsistent season. But Ruben Amorim’s outfit do possess a number of quality players. They do come into the game having won their last four league matches in a row.

Some Arsenal fans have been wondering if there is a chance Gabriel Jesus could potentially start the match.

The Brazilian made his return to action for Arsenal at the weekend against Fulham, replacing Leandro Trossard towards the end.

He got a lovely reception, having been out of action since December with an MCL injury.

Mikel Arteta responds when asked if Gabriel Jesus could start against Sporting

Arteta would likely love to start the 25-year-old tonight.

But the Spaniard gave an answer yesterday that somewhat leaves it up in the air. He said (via Independent): “We have to manage his minutes, his involvement in the squad and in the team.

“But Gabby is feeling good every day that he’s training. He says that these senses are getting better and better, so that’s really positive.”

With Eddie Nketiah out injured, it is likely that Gabriel Martinelli will continue in a central striker role for Arsenal.

The South American is red hot right now, scoring five goals in his last five Premier League games.