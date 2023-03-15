Mikel Arteta says 23-year-old Arsenal player has suffered a nasty injury











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shared the latest on Eddie Nketiah’s injury ahead of the game against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League tomorrow.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal last week. Arteta’s men weren’t great that evening, but they are still in with a great chance of going through to the next round.

Nketiah missed the game last week against Sporting, and it looks like he’s set to miss the clash tomorrow as well.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has suffered a nasty injury

Arsenal were reliant on Nketiah after it was confirmed that Gabriel Jesus had to undergo surgery in December.

All eyes were on the 23-year-old Englishman, but he really stepped up. He held his own for the Gunners up top and scored a few important goals as well.

However, Nketiah’s form dropped in February and many wondered what could’ve gone wrong. Arteta revealed in one press conference that he had been playing with an injury, and it looks like that is set to keep him out for a few weeks now.

In his press conference ahead of the game against Sporting tomorrow, Arteta was asked about Nketiah. The Spaniard revealed that he has suffered a ‘nasty injury’.

Goal’s Charles Watts, who attended the press conference at London Colney, quoted Arteta as saying: “We have to be patient. It was a nasty injury and he has a big challenge ahead of him, it could have been worse.”

Arteta then confirmed Nketiah will be out for a few more weeks.

TBR View:

It’s a shame that Nketiah has suffered an injury at such a crucial stage of the season, but Arsenal have nothing to worry about for now.

Things are falling in place for Arteta and co at the Emirates. Just as they lost Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus returned to action from his long-term injury. Leandro Trossard is fit again too and has stepped up massively.

To add to that, Gabriel Martinelli also impressed when he was given an opportunity to play as a striker last week.

Arsenal fans have nothing to worry about, but they would surely love to have Nketiah back as soon as possible as the Gunners enter the business end of the season.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all