Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus is pushing Arsenal medical staff to their limits











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he’s been so impressed with Gabriel Jesus’s impact behind-the-scenes.

Arteta was speaking to the press via the club’s official website ahead of a huge FA Cup tie tomorrow.

The Gunners play Manchester City for the first time this season, as the country’s two best sides finally face off.

Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate as he always does, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t taking the tie seriously.

The quality in depth Manchester City have means even a completely rotated side is still incredible competitive.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has barely changed his side in the league this season, but has given fringe players opportunities in other competitions.

One player who would be desperate to be involved against his former side is Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus has been a revelation at The Emirates, helping transform Arteta’s team this season.

Unfortunately, he picked up a serious injury at the World Cup, and is expected to be out for some time.

However, Arteta now suggests that Jesus has pushed Arsenal’s medical staff to their limits in his efforts to come back.

Arteta says Jesus is pushing Arsenal medical staff

Asked about the time scale on Jesus’s recovery, Arteta said: “With him I don’t know, he wants to be in next week!

“That’s obviously totally unrealistic but he’s pushing and driving everybody [in the medical team] to the limit.

“I cannot give you an answer; hopefully it’ll be weeks and not months but it was a serious injury and we need to respect that process as well.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus has been right behind his teammates despite not being involved on the pitch.

He was waiting in the tunnel after their win against Manchester United to congratulate the squad.

Jesus has also taken Eddie Nketiah under his wing, and the young forward is thriving in Jesus’s absence.

Arteta will want Jesus back playing for Arsenal as quickly as possible, and will be encouraged by the work he’s putting in.

His staff may appreciate the rest once he’s fully fit again, especially if he aids them in their title challenge.

