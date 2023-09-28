Mikel Arteta says £5m Arsenal player ‘brings something special’ every time he plays

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed midfielder Mohamed Elneny after he returned to action against Brentford last night.

Arteta was speaking to the press, via the club’s official website, after their 1-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arsenal made a host of changes from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday and capitalised on an early error.

Reiss Nelson was on hand to convert a pass from Eddie Nketiah after he intercepted a loose back pass.

The winger’s goal ended up deciding the tie with Arteta rotating through the squad during the match.

Youngster Charles Sagoe Jr. made his senior debut while Emile Smith Rowe finally returned to the starting line-up.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

In the 82nd minute, the travelling Arsenal fans were treated to a sight they hadn’t seen since he scored against Oxford in January.

Mohamed Elneny came off the bench and Arteta hailed the impact the Egyptian made against Brentford in the closing moments.

It was a fantastic sight to see the £5m player return to action and Arteta will be delighted he’s now got another midfield option at his disposal.

Arteta hails Elneny return against Brentford

Speaking about his late cameo, Arteta said: “Yes, he fully deserves that, it’s been a long, long process for him.

“He’s put a lot of hours and work, and it’s credit as well to all the physios and the medical department because we need him.

“He brings something special to the team and I’m really pleased that he played some minutes today.”

Elneny returned to training during pre-season but it’s been a long process returning to match fitness.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The club gave him a contract extension last season despite his injury which was a very popular decision within the club.

Elneny only managed 13 touches against Brentford but Arteta would have simply been glad to see him come through the match unscathed.

He’s unlikely to be a key player in the side when fit again, especially given the signing of Declan Rice in the summer.

But he’s a handy option off the bench and his experience will be a benefit on and off the pitch.