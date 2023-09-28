Emile Smith Rowe posts nine-word message after finally starting a game for Arsenal

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has posted on social media after finally earning a start this season.

The 23-year-old delivered a message to fans on Instagram after appearing against Brentford in the EFL Cup last night.

Mikel Arteta rang the changes last night after their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

All eyes were on Aaron Ramsdale as he returned between the sticks after losing his place in the side to David Raya.

He kept an important clean sheet, making three saves but only completed half of his attempted passes.

There was a debut for Charles Sagoe Jr. on the wing after he earned a call-up to first-team training ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans finally got to see Emile Smith Rowe earn a rare start after making just two cameos off the bench so far this season.

He’s played just a single minute of league football so far this campaign and failed to start in the Premier League last season.

The 23-year-old will know how important it was to make a good impression last night and did very well against a strong Brentford team yesterday.

Smith Rowe finally earns Arsenal start

Posting on Instagram after the match, Smith Rowe was celebrating reaching a big milestone for the Gunners.

He said: “100 games for this club. Thanks for your support.”

It’s taken Smith Rowe almost exactly five years to reach that number after making his first team debut against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League back in 2018.

Injuries and loan spells with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town have slowed his progression.

However, he also earned international recognition during that time, earning three senior caps under Gareth Southgate.

Smith Rowe was awarded a start in midfield last night, starting alongside Jorginho and new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He played very well in that role but knows minutes are going to be hard to come by when he’s competing with Martin Odegaard for a place in the side.

Arteta admitted after the match that Smith Rowe picked up a knock and was substituted in the final minutes for the Norwegian captain.

He’s been touted as a potential player who could be sold in January to raise funds so that Arsenal can sign a much-needed striker.