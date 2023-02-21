Alex Iwobi reacts with two words after Mohamed Elneny signs new Arsenal contract











Alex Iwobi has congratulated Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on the news of his contract extension.

The club announced today that the 30-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension at The Emirates.

It’s a deal that will keep Elneny – who is currently the longest serving member of the club – at Arsenal until the summer of 2024.

“I’m so happy, I love this club and our supporters so much and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here,” Elneny said.

“It makes me so proud to have represented this amazing club since 2016.

“The spirit and togetherness we have in our squad right now is so positive and I’m so happy I have extended my contract.”

Elneny will be encouraged that Arsenal are happy to offer him a new contract while he’s unavailable due to injury.

At the end of last month, it was announced that Elneny had suffered a ‘significant knee injury’.

His long-term absence meant Arsenal had to act fast in the final hours of the transfer market.

It saw Jorginho arrive from Chelsea, and he immediately repaid Mikel Arteta’s faith in him by playing a key role against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Iwobi reacts to Elneny Arsenal contract extension

The Egyptian took to Instagram to celebrate signing a new deal and said: “A new chapter begins in my journey with Arsenal. I just signed a new contract.

“Arsenal for me isn’t just a club I joined 7 years ago, which makes me the longest serving player currently.

“Arsenal is home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you”

Alex Iwobi was clearly delighted with the news of his former teammate signing a new contract and said: “Yes bro!”

Paul Merson has now said that Jorginho has already surpassed Elneny in the Arsenal pecking order.

Regardless, Elneny’s presence in the squad on and off the pitch will benefit everyone at the club.

He’s very popular among his teammates, with Aaron Ramsdale always keen to wind him up.

Not only that, Elneny is still a very talented footballer.

Arsenal are sure to benefit from his contract extension once he returns from injury.

It’s a sign of how highly they value him that despite the number of central midfielders linked with Arsenal, they still want Elneny at the club.

