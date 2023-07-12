Arsenal have been given an injury boost ahead of the new season, and one of the players who is close to being back is Mohamed Elneny.

Elneny missed a lot of last season due to an injury. He was unavailable for selection since January due to a knee injury which required surgery.

According to The Evening Standard, Elneny has been back training with the main Arsenal squad since pre-season started.

Despite this, out of the injured players in the squad, the defensive midfielder is the furthest away from returning to full match fitness.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Elneny back training with the Arsenal first team

It is obviously a boost that Arsenal players injured like Elneny are close to returning to full-match fitness. The fact that he is able to train a month before the season starts is great news.

The Gunners lacked squad depth towards the end of the campaign and although Elneny is seen as more of a squad player, he could definitely be very useful next season.

Arsenal have a lot more fixtures to deal with next season due to the Champions League. With lots of midweek fixtures, Mikel Arteta will need to rotate.

The ‘special‘ midfielder is definitely someone who is liked by those at the club and with him 31 years-old, he can be a level-head to help the youngsters at the club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has a squad full of great talent, but it is a very young squad. Due to this, it is great to have players like Elneny in the squad.

It is a big season for Arsenal next campaign. They will have added pressure on them to battle for the Premier League title again and no doubt fans will want to see them lift a trophy.

They will definitely feel like they can do this, but in order to do so they need to make sure they have a fully fit squad for the start of the season.