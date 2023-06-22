Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has impressed target Kai Havertz with his vision of where he’ll fit into his side.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the German international’s proposed move.

At this stage, it looks like a matter of time before Kai Havertz becomes an Arsenal player.

The Gunners have made two bids for the 24-year-old and have already agreed personal terms.

Chelsea will want to recoup as much money as possible for the German international after signing him for £75m from Bayer Leverkusen.

The ‘unbelievable’ attacker could fill a variety of roles at Arsenal.

However, Havertz has reportedly already been won over by the vision shared with him by Mikel Arteta of how he fits into their system.

It’s hard to see the likes of Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli dropping out of the side for Havertz.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A position in midfield might be about to open up if Granit Xhaka moves on.

It could allow Havertz to play more of a role in the build-up of Arsenal’s attacks, rather than being the focal point where he struggled at Chelsea.

Arteta has sold Arsenal vision to Havertz

The report from The Athletic states that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were both unwilling to match Chelsea’s valuation for the 24-year-old.

They go on to say that, ‘Arsenal did, and they also won over the player with an exciting vision of his fit within Arteta’s dynamic system.’

It will be interesting to see if Arteta sticks with the same formation that saw Arsenal finish 2nd last season, or if he adapts his system again.

It’s not easy to see exactly where Havertz fits into the team if they play the same formation once again.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

If Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to drift into midfield, Arteta may see Havertz playing alongside Martin Odegaard instead of having a Xhaka-like number eight.

However, this may leave the Gunners very vulnerable if they lose the ball in transition.

Whatever vision Arteta has sold to Havertz, it appears to have worked.

Although a deal for Declan Rice doesn’t seem straightforward right now, the German should be on his way to The Emirates.

He’ll be hoping it’s the move that unlocks the potential he showed while playing for Bayer Leverkusen.