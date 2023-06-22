West Ham could outright refuse to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal if the Gunners don’t get their acts together.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast about the midfielder.

As many will know, Arsenal have now had two bids knocked back for Rice, and West Ham are on the verge of becoming really annoyed by the Gunners’ handling of this deal.

We’ve known for months that West Ham want more than £100m for the player, and according to Jones, if Arsenal continue to annoy West Ham, they could, ultimately, pull the plug on this deal.

West Ham could block move

Jones shared what he knows about Rice.

“As we are recording this Arsenal’s second bid for Declan Rice has gone in and it hasn’t satisfied West Ham, the early indications are that the structure isn’t ok. They still have their man at West Ham. Arsenal can’t afford to annoy West Ham too much here because they won’t do it, they will refuse. While Declan Rice does want the move, I don’t think he will properly kick off about it,” Jones said.

Other options

West Ham could well block this move to Arsenal for Rice as they have other options.

Indeed, let’s be honest, Rice won’t be short of suitors if Arsenal don’t go and get this one done.

Manchester City have been strongly linked, Chelsea have been keen for ages and Manchester United are also said to like the player.

Rice may well be Arsenal’s top target, but let’s be honest from West Ham’s perspective, this move to Arsenal isn’t the be-all and end-all for the east London club.

The Hammers will do the deal that works best for them, and if that’s not to Arsenal, then so be it.