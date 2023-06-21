Fabrizio Romano says ‘unbelievable’ player should sign for Arsenal this week

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz.

David Ornstein has reported that a deal between Chelsea and Arsenal is close, and now, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the north London club could sign the German this week.

The ‘unbelievable’ player has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and now, it looks as though club-to-club negotiations are coming to a head as well.

Romano stated that sources have told him that this deal should be done this week, and it looks as though the German could be the Gunners’ first signing of the summer.

Arsenal are closing in on Kai Havertz deal as final agreement with Chelsea is imminent. Package will be worth £65m as expected, always been indicated as the right fee to make it happen. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Sources feel it will be done/sealed this week. Personal terms agreed last week. pic.twitter.com/x1u9IGpj2L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

This just goes to show how quickly things can move in the transfer window.

Two weeks ago, Havertz wasn’t even on Arsenal’s radar and all the focus was on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but now, the German looks like he could be the north London club’s first signing of the summer.

Arsenal have shown in recent times that they can have a trick or two up their sleeve. The likes of Jakub Kiwior and Fabio Vieira were signed from out of nowhere, and while this Havertz deal was a little more prolonged than either of those two signings, it was still quite a left-field link last week.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Edu and Mikel Arteta are not messing about this summer. After narrowly missing out on the title last season they’re showing that they mean business, and while Havertz may be the first one through the door, he certainly won’t be the last as negotiations for the likes of Rice, Jurrien Timber and Romeo Lavia continue.

This could be a huge summer for Arsenal, and, as Romano says, we may just be days away from the first signing of the window being announced by last season’s Premier League runners-up.