Mikel Arteta could actually start 'underrated' £12m Arsenal player vs Chelsea tonight











Mikel Arteta could start Jorginho against his old side Chelsea when they face off at The Emirates this evening.

That’s according to a report from the Evening Standard, as the Gunners look to return to winning ways.

Mikel Arteta will be very keen to put April behind him.

Arsenal relinquished their lead at the top of the Premier League, and are currently on a four-game winless streak.

Three draws on the bounce handed the advantage back to Manchester City even before their 4-1 defeat at The Etihad.

Arsenal are now relying on their rivals slipping up if they have any hope of winning the Premier League.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Today’s opponents Chelsea are one of the few teams in the league in worse form than Arsenal right now.

Arteta is now considering bringing Jorginho into the side, and they could benefit from his knowledge of Chelsea.

Since his appointment, Frank Lampard has overseen five straight defeats.

After his £12m switch between the two clubs in January, he witnessed both sides begin to stumble.

Arteta could start Jorginho vs Chelsea

The report from the Evening Standard states that, ‘Rob Holding is set to continue at centre-back alongside Gabriel, while Jorginho could come into the Arsenal midfield against his former club.’

The ‘underrated’ midfielder was praised by Lampard in the build-up to the game.

He’s fulfilled his role as Thomas Partey’s deputy well since his introduction.

His contribution at Villa Park kept Arsenal’s title bid on track after the Gunners lost on his debut against Everton.

Mikel Arteta could switch up his side, and give the Italian a chance to start ahead of Partey.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Chelsea’s toothless attack leading into this game shouldn’t be underestimated.

There’s undeniable talent in the squad, including Mykhaylo Mudryk.

It will be interesting to see what reception the Ukrainian receives if he plays tonight.

On the flip side, as much as Jorginho knows about Chelsea, they too will know his weaknesses.

Chelsea may choose to target Jorginho, but Arteta’s will aim to control possession as they typically do and limit the visitor’s chances.

A win is vital tonight to keep any slim hopes of winning the league alive.

For Jorginho, a victory over his old side will be especially satisfying.

