Arsenal staff were absolutely convinced that Mykhaylo Mudryk would sign for them in January.

A report from The Telegraph has provided more details on one of the most exciting transfer sagas of the season.

Arsenal start making noises last summer that they wanted to sign Mykhalyo Mudryk.

The young Ukrainian winger was tearing it up for Shakhtar Donetsk, and playing brilliantly in the Champions League.

He was even liking posts on social media suggesting that the Gunners were keen to sign him.

January rolled around and Arsenal were in a brilliant position in the league and had Mudryk in their sights.

However, Chelsea suddenly made their interest clear at the last minute to sign the 22-year-old.

Any planning Arsenal had done was immediately undone as the Blues matched Shakhtar’s asking price.

After months of negotiations, the Gunners missed out on a player they’d be expecting to sign all season.

They were forced to look elsewhere, and may just be relieved that they did given how well their Mudryk alternative has performed.

Arsenal convinced Mudryk would sign in January

The report from The Telegraph provides more details and states that, ‘In the early days of the January window, as Arsenal’s decision-makers were beginning to execute their carefully-laid transfer plans, there was no real concern among them that Mykhailo Mudryk would join any other club.

‘Arsenal were convinced by Mudryk’s talent, and they were equally convinced that the winger wanted to join them.’

Arsenal thought they had a great chance of agreeing a fee to sign the ‘outstanding’ Mudryk in January.

They didn’t anticipate Chelsea’s aggressive transfer policy and were made to pay for not acting fast enough.

However, they turned to Leandro Trossard instead, and the Belgian has been brilliant since arriving at The Emirates.

He’s fared much better than Mudryk in the Premier League, who has recorded just two assists in 11 appearances.

It would be unfair to write off Mudryk already given the turmoil at Chelsea right now.

However, for the fee that they played, they would have hoped for a better return from the Ukrainian this season.

In contrast, Trossard has a goal and eight assists since signing for Arsenal.

He’s pushing one of the best front lines in the league to start every week, which is an astonishing achievement.

