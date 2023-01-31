Arsenal transfer news: Paul Merson says Jorginho is very 'underrated'











Arsenal are now reportedly trying to make a last-ditch move for Chelsea star Jorginho – a player Paul Merson once labelled ‘underrated’.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to get at least one fresh face through the door before today’s deadline, with the club targeting a new midfielder.

The Gunners have had two bids knocked back for Moises Caicedo, with The Athletic reporting that Brighton turned down their second offer worth £70 million.

Now, Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Jorginho and Fabrizio Romano claims they are targeting the Italian as an alternative option to Caicedo.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Arteta’s men have already made an approach over a move for the 31-year-old with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

And he’s a player that has received high praise from an Arsenal legend in Merson in the past.

Merson says Jorginho is underrated

Merson told Sportskeeda back in September that he feels despite Jorginho’s lack of pace, he’s a player that is capable of controlling games.

“Jorginho has got flaws like his lack of pace, but he’s very assured on the ball and controls the game from a deeper midfield position. For me, he’s very underrated as people really don’t understand what he brings to the table,” he said.

“Chelsea aren’t the same team when he doesn’t play, as his presence allows the likes of Reece James and Marc Cucurella or Ben Chilwell to bomb forward in attack.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View: Jorginho could be a good short-term option

While Jorginho certainly divides opinion, he could be a useful stop-gap signing for the Gunners.

He’s an experienced player who has won the Champions League and European Championships with Italy.

Brighton are seemingly unwilling to budge on Caicedo and Arteta will need another player in midfield, especially with Mohamed Elneny set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Show all