Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard has now said he’s a big fan of Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.

Lampard was speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s London derby, via Football London.

It’s a massive game for Arsenal as they look to keep their slim title hopes alive.

Manchester City finally leapfrogged them in the Premier League table after defeating Fulham yesterday.

The momentum of the title race had slowly been shifting over the past few weeks.

However, it completely switched after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal 4-1 at The Etihad last week.

Arsenal will know that Chelsea are no pushovers tomorrow despite their torrid form.

Under Graham Potter they could barely score a goal and was eventually relieved of his duties.

Frank Lampard is back in charge and was quick to heap praise on Jorginho after his January move to Arsenal.

The Gunners will be hoping they can extend Chelsea’s losing streak to six games at The Emirates tomorrow.

Lampard singles out Arsenal man Jorginho for praise

Asked about the Italian international in his pre-match press conference, Lampard said: “I like Jorgi, he’s a very good player. A good personality in the dressing room.

“If he plays, he’s another good player in that squad.”

Jorginho made the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal for just £12m on deadline day in January.

When called upon he’s filled in well for Thomas Partey, and was involved in a crucial goal against Aston Villa.

He’s mainly been used off the bench recently, and at times has struggled to make an impact.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea is one team where Jorginho will know exactly how he and his Arsenal side should play.

Mikel Arteta may choose to switch his team up tomorrow, having gone four games without a win.

It could give Jorginho a chance to start against his old side, although Granit Xhaka’s return to fitness makes that unlikely.

His time at Arsenal may end up being short-lived, with reports suggesting he’d like to return to Italy.

He’s earned the respect of plenty of pundits during his short time at the club, but may end up leaving empty-handed at the end of the season.

