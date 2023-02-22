Michel Vorm reacts to Alfie Whiteman signing new Tottenham Hotspur contract











Michel Vorm has now reacted to the news that Tottenham Hotspur have offered goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman a new contract.

Spurs announced earlier today that the 24-year-old shot stopper will be extending his stay in north London.

It’s the end of a redemption arc for a player who looked set to be leaving the club this summer.

The former England under-19 international spent the entirety of 2022 on loan in Sweden.

He had a decent spell with top-flight side Degerfors, before suddenly appearing in Tottenham training in November.

His contract was due to expire in six months’ time, but Spurs have now made the decision to keep him at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Their current goalkeeper crisis may be one of the reasons why he staying in north London for a little while longer.

Hugo Lloris is out of action for the next month, and Whiteman and Brandon Austin are now playing back-up to Fraser Forster.

With the Frenchman’s future up in the air, his ex-teammate Michel Vorm has reacted to Whiteman extending his stay at Tottenham.

Vorm reacts to Whiteman Tottenham contract news

The club announced on Instagram that the 24-year-old will be staying at Spurs until 2025.

“We are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2025,” Tottenham announced.

Michel Vorm was clearly delighted for his fellow member of the goalkeeper union, saying: “Yes Alfie” and applauding him.

Michel Vorm reacts to Alfie Whiteman signing new Tottenham contract. Cr. (spursofficial) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

At 24, Whiteman is still young in terms of goalkeepers, and has plenty of time to improve.

He also counts as a homegrown player, which will be important for Tottenham’s squad registration rules in Europe next season.

It suggests that Brandon Austin will be allowed to leave Spurs either on loan or permanently in the summer.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Having an extra English goalkeeper in the squad allows Spurs to look abroad to replace Hugo Lloris.

Emiliano Martinez and Bono have both been linked with a move to north London.

Vorm, who is now retired, spent two seasons at Tottenham and worked alongside Whiteman.

Now, the 24-year-old has an unlikely charge to break into the Premier League’s side starting line-up, with speculation over his future now ended.

Show all