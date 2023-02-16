Tottenham transfer news: Spurs ready £18m offer for Sevilla goalkeeper Bono











Tottenham Hotspur are now preparing to make an offer for Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

The report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has suggested Spurs are one of a number of Premier League club interested in the 31-year-old.

It’s no secret that the goalkeeper position has been a source of contention at Tottenham this season.

Club captain Hugo Lloris has made a number of high-profile mistakes in the Premier League.

His performance against rivals Arsenal was very questionable, with fans audibly panicking when he had the ball.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Frenchman has now been ruled out for the next six to eight weeks with an injury.

This has handed back-up ‘keeper Fraser Forster an opportunity between the sticks.

He pulled off a spectacular save against AC Milan, but couldn’t prevent the rebound from going in.

Forster isn’t of the required level to be Tottenham’s first choice goalkeeper going forward.

Therefore, it makes sense that Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer for Sevilla stopper Bono.

The Moroccan has been in fantastic form this season, and could be Premier League bound this summer.

Tottenham ready to make offer for Bono

Fichajes believe that Tottenham are willing to pay £18m to sign Bono in the summer.

The ‘complete’ goalkeeper is currently valued at just over £13m, suggesting Spurs are really keen to bring him in.

Bono was part of the record-breaking Morocco team at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

They became the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the competition, with Bono playing a key role.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

So much so, that he’s been shortlisted for FIFA’s best goalkeeper award for 2022.

He also won the Zamora Trophy last season for being the best goalkeeper in La Liga.

Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham may offer Bryan Gil as part of a swap deal for Bono.

Sevilla are big fans of the young winger, and brought him in on loan in January.

However, parting with their first-choice goalkeeper will be a tough call for the club.

Tottenham will know they need to bring in a world-class goalkeeper this summer, and Bono could be the answer.

