Michail Antonio claims £35m attacker Arsenal want is stupidly good at dribbling











West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has been raving about Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma.

Antonio was speaking to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

The subject of Everton’s miraculous 5-1 win over Brighton on Monday came up as they discussed the teams at the bottom of the table.

It was one of the most surprising results in the Premier League this season.

Everton were 1-0 up in the first minute thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure and continued hitting Brighton on the counter-attack.

The hosts couldn’t finish their chances and constantly left themselves open to Sean Dyche’s side hitting them on the break.

Brighton’s only goal of the game came courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister after some good athleticism from Kaoru Mitoma to square the ball into his path.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Although it wasn’t his best performance, Mitoma has attracted interest from Arsenal and seriously impressed Antonio.

It will be difficult for the Gunners to convince Brighton to let him leave, and they know already how stubborn the Seagulls can be.

Antonio loves Arsenal target Mitoma

Reviewing Brighton’s latest defeat, Antonio was still impressed by the south coast side: “Brighton, unbelievable team.

“The way they’ve been playing this season has been absolutely crazy.

“That player [Kaoru] Mitoma they signed, unbelievable. That school of dribbling that he went to, it definitely did something for him.

“The guy has feet on him and he’s had an unbelievable season.

“The way Brighton are playing, I would never have expected this result [losing 5-1 to Everton].”

The £35m-valued Japanese international has tormented full-backs all season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal already have plenty of wingers, and despite Mitoma impressing Antonio, it’s hard to see where he would fit into the side.

Mikel Arteta has shown this season how much faith he has in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard’s arrival in January has given Arsenal another brilliant option who can play across the front line.

Mitoma would be an upgrade on Arsenal’s current back-ups, but he might be better off staying at The Amex this summer.

That’s Brighton’s plan for him, and their CEO has admitted it would cost Arsenal a fortune to sign him now.

