Arsenal Transfer News: Karou Mitoma already valued at £35m after Gunners interest











Arsenal are keen on signing Karou Mitoma from Brighton but are already facing up to forking out a big sum if they want to do a deal.

Mitoma has been one of the stars of the show for Brighton this season. Much like other members of the squad, the Japanese star is symbolic of the brilliant recruitment the Seagulls have managed in recent seasons.

Of course, Mitoma’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed and Arsenal are known to be keen on signing him. After failing to land Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Gunners placed Mitoma on their list of potential signings.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, if Arsenal do want Mitoma, then they need to be prepared to pay at least £35m.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Writing for CaughtOffside in his daily briefing, Romano says that big clubs are keen on Mitoma. But those clubs accept he is more than happy at Brighton right now, while the Seagulls are already believed to be asking for north of £35m to even entertain any interest.

Mitoma scored once again this weekend as Brighton got themselves another big PL win. Lauded as ‘top class’ for his performances this season, the 25-year-old is quickly emerging as one of the best players outside the top four.

TBR’s View: Mitoma would give Arsenal serious firepower

Karou Mitoma would suit this current Arsenal side. Much like Gabi Martinelli, Mitoma is a player full of running and is direct and quick in his actions.

He has a keen eye for goal as well and from the most basic standpoint, you’d assumed Mitoma would very much fit in with the Gunners.

Of course, Brighton will play hardball if it comes to clubs bidding. They proved with Moises Caicedo that they won’t be bullied, and it will be the same when it comes to Mitoma.