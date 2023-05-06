Paul Merson says £35m Arsenal attacking target is so 'nice to watch'











Arsenal have been linked with Kaoru Mitoma in recent months.

Back in January, 90Min claimed the Gunners were watching the Brighton attacker closely.

Mitoma has gone from strength to strength, making a name for himself as a Premier League star.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

This season, he has registered 10 goals and seven assists from 35 club outings in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of their Champions League return.

Gunners legend Paul Merson has given his verdict on Mitoma’s future amid links with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Merson commented on the Arsenal target on Sportskeeda ahead of Brighton’s meeting with Everton.

The Highbury icon says Mitoma is a “fantastic player” who’s “very nice to watch”.

However, Merson doesn’t feel the 25-year-old will be making a move this summer.

“I still feel Kaoru Mitoma could remain at the Amex Stadium for another year, at least,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s a fantastic player and is very nice to watch.

“But I still can’t see teams paying top dollar for him. Not yet, at least.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Our view

Mitoma is an outstanding player who would no doubt be a fine addition to the Arsenal ranks.

However, Merson makes a good point in suggesting teams may want to see a bit more of him in the Premier League.

This is his first season in the English top flight. Clubs may may want to make sure he’s not a flash in the pan.

Furthermore, Brighton will no doubt have their guard up to avoid their team being picked apart in the summer.

The Sun had suggested that the Seagulls would want around £35million for their winger.

However, chief executive Paul Barber recently told the What The Footie? Podcast that Mitoma would cost “a lot” of money.

In addition, he made it clear Brighton don’t want to sell him this summer.

With that in mind, Arsenal might as well look elsewhere for someone more proven in the Premier League and who may be a bit more attainable.