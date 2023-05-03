'Potentially world class': Brighton CEO suggests it'll cost a fortune to buy his player this summer amid Arsenal links











Speaking on the What The Footie? Podcast, Paul Barber, has been discussing Kaoru Mitoma’s future amid a number of links to Arsenal.

Mitoma has been the breakout star in the Premier League this season, and, inevitably, his good performances for Brighton have led to interest from the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Almost every big six side has been linked to Mitoma over the past few months, but it’s Arsenal’s interest that seems to have persisted most prominently.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Barber realises that he has an absolute diamond on his hand, stating that the winger is potentially a world-class player and that it would cost a lot of money to sign him this summer.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Mitoma will cost a fortune

Barber spoke about Mitoma’s future and his development.

“Mitoma is a great example, two years ago he was playing university football in Japan, I don’t know what the number would be for Mitoma if we sold him this summer, it would be a lot and we don’t want to sell him, but he’s a player who is potentially world-class and two years ago he was at university,” Barber said.

How much?

Barber says that Mitoma will cost an absolute fortune, and we can’t help but wonder how much he would actually cost.

He’s already proven this season how good he is, and the scary part is that he doesn’t even seem to be close to his ceiling yet.

At the age of just 25, he has so much room to grow and improve, and given that Brighton received around £60m for a player like Marc Cucurella last summer, you have to imagine that they’d be looking for in excess of that sort of fee for someone like Mitoma.

Interested parties will have to pay massive sums if they want to sign the Japanese star this summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

