Micah Richards just cannot understand why Leeds went and signed 'unbelievable' player now











Micah Richards has admitted he’s not sure why Leeds United signed Georginio Rutter this season.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Richards was discussing Leeds recent struggles in the Premier League.

It could be a dramatic day at Elland Road, with Javi Gracia future in serious doubt, and Victor Orta already leaving the club.

Sam Allardyce currently looks like the most likely candidate to take charge.

Leeds only sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Several heavy defeats this month have put them in a very precarious position.

Leeds have been unable to keep clean sheets, but their fortunes in front of goal haven’t been great either.

Patrick Bamford has finally started scoring again, but Rodrigo Moreno’s early form has dropped off.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds have relied on their wide players to score the odd goal, but they need a consistent source of goals.

Georginio Rutter hasn’t proved to be that for Leeds, and Richards has questioned why he was even brought in.

The ‘unbelievable’ club-record signing has only been trusted to play short cameos off the bench under Javi Gracia.

Richards questions Leeds signing Rutter

Speaking about Leeds United’s current woes, Richards said: “Rutter – a big money signing on him and he doesn’t even start.

“He’s 21 and I understand when you buy a young player you want to build for the future but time waits for nobody, you need results now.

“If he’s not ready-made to come into this team then why spend the money? I don’t think it’s just the players, the players need a little bit more help.”

Despite Richards’s worries, the arrival of a new manager could be just what Rutter needs to resurrect his Leeds career.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Other clubs were also convinced by his potential but may have been put off by his large transfer fee.

He’s never been a prolific striker, having never reached double figures for goals in one season.

Unfortunately, time is what Rutter needs to get settled into the Leeds set-up and really prosper.

That’s exactly what the club don’t have right now, and it’s hard to see him having an impact before the end of the campaign.

