What rival club's recruitment departments thought of Georginio Rutter before Leeds signed him











The club-record signing of Georginio Rutter at Leeds United hasn’t quite gone to plan yet.

A report from The Athletic has now shared what other clubs were thinking when he made the move to Elland Road.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Leeds splashed £35.5m on Rutter in January.

The 20-year-old had only scored two Bundesliga goals before making the switch to the Premier League.

In fact, he only had 12 senior career goals in 69 appearances at Hoffenheim and Stade Rennais.

However, Leeds clearly saw something in Georginio Rutter that convinced them to make him their high-profile signing.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out under Jesse Marsch, and quickly Rutter was playing under a new manager that hadn’t sanctioned his transfer.

Javi Gracia has been cautious use the young Frenchman, only starting him once during his tenure at the club.

In that time, he’s not managed a single shot on target, let alone a goal.

That clearly isn’t all down to him, but it’s not the form that Leeds need right now with relegation potentially looming.

What other clubs thought of Leeds signing Rutter in January

The report from The Athletic suggests that Rutter is considered a ‘well-regarded prospect’.

They add that, ‘There were plenty of recruitment departments in Europe watching him while Leeds were scouting him and plenty who saw him as a potentially worthwhile investment.’

Unfortunately, other clubs saw Rutter a potential long-term investment, whereas Leeds are desperate for him to hit the ground running.

Aside from Rodrigo Moreno, no Leeds player has consistently found the back of the net this season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford has struggled, and Rodrigo has had issues staying fit throughout the campaign.

Leeds signing Rutter was the perfect opportunity for the young forward to prove he can do it in the Premier League.

However, he’s now in a position where the pressure keeps ramping up on him to break his scoring duck.

Rutter upset Micah Richards for his dive against Crystal Palace last weekend when the game was already lost.

Javi Gracia suggested he could start him alongside Patrick Bamford going forward, and it looks like he needs that support in attacking areas.

Show all