Another Leeds United man could leave with Javi Gracia today











Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta could leave the club today alongside Javi Gracia.

That’s according to TalkSPORT, who provide the latest information on the ongoing situation at Elland Road.

The panic button has been well and truly hit at Leeds now.

With just four games remaining, their Premier League status is very much in the balance.

Last night’s draw between Leicester City and Everton dragged Leeds closer to the relegation zone.

They’re now only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Given their defensive struggles in recent weeks, Leeds fans won’t be confident that they’ll stay up based on that alone.

Victor Orta would have been heavily involved in the decision to hire Javi Gracia as Leeds manager in February.

They suffered a long run of poor results under Jesse Marsch, but things haven’t improved under the Spaniard.

It now looks like Orta may follow Gracia out of the club today as they face a race against time to stay in the top flight.

Orta could follow Gracia out of Leeds today

The update from TalkSPORT states that, “BREAKING: #LUFC are set to sack manager Javi Gracia today. Sam Allardyce is favourite to replace him until the end of the season.

“Sporting Director Victor Orta is also fighting to save his job, talkSPORT sources understand.”

Victor Orta has been the man in charge of Leeds United’s transfer policy for several years.

He was heavily guided by Jesse Marsch last summer, bringing in several players from the Red Bull set-up.

Rasmus Kristensen has struggled to adapt in Leeds’s defence, and Brenden Aaronson hasn’t had the desired impact this season.

The decision to spend a club-record fee of Georginio Rutter is looking more and more bizarre by the day.

These decisions from Orta could see him follow Gracia out of Leeds in the coming hours.

It’s now looking likely that Sam Allardyce could come in to replace Gracia for the final few games.

It’s a huge call from the club, especially given Allardyce suffered relegation the last time he was parachuted in at West Brom.

