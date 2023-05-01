Mehrdad Ghodoussi raves about 25-year-old Newcastle player after Southampton game yesterday











Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has praised Bruno Guimaraes after their 3-1 win over Southampton yesterday.

Guimaraes took to Instagram to celebrate another win at St. James’ Park.

Not only that, but he introduced his young son to the Newcastle crowd for the first time.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Eddie Howe’s side against the league’s bottom club.

Stuart Armstrong put the visitors in front just before half-time.

A good cross from January signing Kamaldeen Sulemana was converted by the Scottish midfielder.

The game changed in the second half when Callum Wilson was introduced in place of Anthony Gordon.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He scored within minutes of coming on after getting on the end of Alexander Isak’s ball across the box.

Wilson then put the game to bed minutes after a Theo Walcott own goal.

It was another brilliant performance from Bruno Guimares in Newcastle’s midfield, with Mehrdad Ghodoussi watching on in glee.

The Magpies took one step closer to returning to Europe’s biggest competition.

Newcastle owner Ghodoussi loved Guimaraes performance

The Brazilian posted a message on social media after the match and said: “A day to stay forever in my memory! Immense happiness to enter with my son for the first time in our second home.

Three more points on our walk. Thank you God for allowing me to live my dreams here.”

Alan Shearer and Joelinton both loved Guimaraes’s performance, while Ghodoussi simply called him, “The best”.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi raves about Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes. Cr. (brunoguimaraes) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Guimaraes has been the perfect example of how clever recruitment can immediately lift a team.

Although he was relatively expensive, he settled into Eddie Howe’s side straight away and has improved the players around him.

His relationship with Joelinton has made them one of the best midfield pairings in the league.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s no surprise he’s been linked with the likes of PSG and Liverpool recently.

However, it’s hard to see Newcastle letting Guimaraes go, especially with Ghodoussi regularly praising him.

The Magpies aren’t in a position to need to sell any of their stars going forward.

It means Eddie Howe can continue to build their team around the 25-year-old star.

