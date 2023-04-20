Report: Paris Saint-Germain linked to Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes











Esporte.ig are reporting that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are insterested in Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes

PSG are monitoring the market for players in multiple positions and they see Guimaraes as a perfect edition should they sign a midfielder.

The Magpies are currently looking to try and stop clubs circling for the player by trying to renew the contract of the midfielder, but these talks are not advanced.

Many have a lot of interest in Guimaraes, including fellow Premier League side Liverpool, via the Liverpool Echo. Newcastle are flying high, so his future may depend on where they finish in the division this season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain interested Bruno Guimaraes

It is no shock to see a big European club like PSG want to sign the Brazilian. Since he joined Newcastle from Lyon he has been a crowd favourite. This is due to the sheer quality he brings to the team.

Although he is a defensive midfielder, he brings a lot to the attack. He has managed nine goals and five assists in his 41 Newcastle appearances.

Pundit Alan Shearer has been loving watching Guimaraes and he praised the midfielder calling him “superb” for Newcastle.

He has been essential to the Magpies battling for Champions League qualification. If they manage to finish in the top four it would be a fantastic achievement. No doubt many would say that Guimaraes is a huge reason for this great season.

They will not want to lose their star man but it may be hard to keep him.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Show all