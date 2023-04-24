Liverpool staff highly rate Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, they think summer move will be difficult











Liverpool staff highly rate Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but know a transfer this summer will be difficult.

That’s according to The Athletic, who outline Liverpool’s potentially options in the upcoming transfer window.

The main area Liverpool will be focusing their recruitment in the summer will be in central midfield.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all look set to leave at the end of the season.

They’ll also be without Arthur Melo, who’s loan spell will end having barely featured all campaign.

It means Jurgen Klopp could be set to put a lot of faith in his young options.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The likes of Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic has impressed, but the pressure will only increase next season.

The club will know they need at least two new midfielders to increase Klopp’s options and refresh the squad.

Liverpool staff are reportedly big fans of Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, who has proven to be one of the league’s best midfielders.

Convincing him to move from St. James’ Park to Anfield may be very tricky.

Liverpool staff big fans of Guimaraes

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Liverpool’s recruitment staff rate him [Guimaraes] highly but they also recognise Newcastle finishing in the Champions League places would make it much harder to tempt the Brazil international away from St James’ Park.’

The Brazilian was signed by Newcastle for £40m last January, but is likely worth a lot more than that now.

Shaka Hislop has admitted he would be surprised if Guimaraes was still at Newcastle next season.

The project at St. James’ Park will be very hard to abandon for the impressive Brazilian.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle are very much on the up right now, whereas Liverpool need a strong summer transfer window to avoid going into decline.

Liverpool staff will know that convincing Guimaraes to come in this summer may be very difficult.

However, it’s the sort of signing that they need to return to the top four of the Premier League.

