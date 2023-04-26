Pundit claims he loves it when two 'sensational' Newcastle United players start together











Pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has said that he loves watching Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes play together for Newcastle United.

Reo-Coker was speaking about Eddie Howe’s side on the House of Champions podcast.

Off the back of their incredible 6-1 win over Tottenham, Newcastle have put themselves in a brilliant position to qualify for the Champions League.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Howe’s team have massively overperformed this campaign.

Newcastle still have seven games left to play, which gives them games in hand over Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Only Brighton and Manchester United have more matches to play than the Magpies in the final run-in.

Eddie Howe has shown this season he can get the very best out of all of his players.

It’s a fantastic skill to have, and something many of their current rivals wished they possessed.

Two players who have been vital to Newcastle’s season are Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian pair work perfectly together in tandem in the club’s midfield, and could be preparing for a European tour over the summer.

Newcastle pair Joelinton and Guimaraes a joy to watch – Reo-Coker

Talking about the season Newcastle are having at St. James’ Park, Reo-Coker said: “I think Newcastle’s emphatic win against Tottenham has taken them to another level in terms of confidence and belief.

“They will want to finish the season strong. Going to St. James’ Park, especially how they’re feeling now, wow, talk about atmosphere. It’s going to be absolutely a big problem.

“I think, you’ve got to give credit to Joelinton and [Bruno] Guimarares. You’ve got to look at those two right now, they’re playing sensational.

“I love the pairing of them in midfield and how they play, it’s just reminds me of being old school.

“One man does the defending job, the other one gets forward. It’s just great to watch.”

There are calls for Joelinton to win Newcastle’s player of the season award ahead of Guimaraes, but both deserve to be in the conversation.

His improvement has been sensational, and he’s thriving in his more combative midfield role.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Guimaraes has shown his quality since his first day in a Newcastle shirt.

He’s already being linked with moves away from the club, but Newcastle will be in no hurry to sell him.

Joelinton and Guimaraes are so close to guiding Newcastle back to the Champions League.

It’s exactly what the club deserve, having lost just four league matches all season.

