Mehmet Ali says Arsenal have an amazing 17-year-old prospect in their ranks











Arsenal under-21s coach Mehmet Ali has been seriously impressed with versatile youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry.

In an interview with The Athletic, Ali was full of praise for the 17-year-old who has already trained with the first team.

Arsenal’s famed academy has been a production line for incredible talent for a long time.

Even looking at the first-team now, it’s hard to underplay the importance of Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old is a player of the season candidate in an Arsenal side currently top of the Premier League.

Cozier-Duberry is also a right-winger, although like Saka, can be played in a deeper role if required.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although he’s young enough to play for the under-18s, he has regularly stepped up to the under-21s this season.

Ali has been very impressed with Cozier-Duberry, and thinks he can go on to have a big future at Arsenal.

He’s reportedly making big waves at London Colney, although it’s hard to see him given an opportunity at this point in the campaign.

Mikel Arteta knows how important the final few games of this season are going to be.

Cozier-Duberry is much more likely to get his chance in pre-season next year.

Ali blown away by Arsenal prospect Cozier-Duberry

Speaking to The Athletic about the teenager, Ali said: “Amario came into the system really late.

“He didn’t sign for Arsenal until he was an under-15, so he was playing grassroots football for a long time. I see him as a late developer.

“Even though we’re pushing him in under-21s football, he’s had a great games programme of playing under-18s and being around the first team. He’s a super talent.”

Cozier-Duberry has previously said that Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard have already really helped him.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The youngster can learn a lot from Saka, especially given the way he broke into the first-team.

Saka’s versatility meant he was playing as a full-back on either wing, or in several different advanced roles.

This is something Cozier-Duberry also has in his locker, and is he can make himself a valuable asset to Arteta, there’s no reason why he can’t make the step up.

Ali certainly believes in Cozier-Duberry, and Arsenal fans would love to see another academy graduate make an impact with the senior side.

Show all