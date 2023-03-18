Amario Cozier-Duberry compared to Bukayo Saka as Arsenal unearth another gem











Arsenal have made a habit in recent years of bringing through exciting young talents into the first-team picture.

In the last few seasons, we’ve seen the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah all emerge as key first-team squad members. Beyond that, we’ve seen even Mikel Arteta give a debut to 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri this season.

All in all, it bodes well for the Arsenal youngsters, who know chances might come along if they do the right things.

One player who has been impressing in training is 17-year-old Amario Cozier-Duberry. The teenager has already made first-team squads, and is seen as one of the next shining lights from Hale End.

Talent

Speaking about Cozier-Duberry for GiveMeSport, Arsenal journalist Kaynak says that the youngster is showing signs of Bukayo Saka at the moment.

“He’s a similar player in the sense that he’s left-footed, can drift central, and can play a creative midfield role. He generally tends to play on the right-wing but he’s very versatile and can play a lot of different positions,” Kaynak said.

“Much like Saka did when he first broke into the team. He started off at left-back, now as a right-winger and who knows, Cozier-Duberry is definitely someone who could do that.”

Of course, comparisons to Saka are bold. Saka himself is one of the best players in Europe right now. So if Cozier-Duberry can get to anything like Saka’s level, it will be a job well done.

TBR’s View: Cozier-Duberry needs to keep working hard at Arsenal

Chances will come along for Amario Cozier-Duberry if he can keep working. Looking at someone like Saka is the best thing he can do.

Saka has been exceptional for the Gunners over a number of years but has taken his game to a new level this season.

In terms of role models, Cozier-Duberry couldn’t really get a better one at the moment.