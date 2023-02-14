Amario Cozier-Duberry names the three Arsenal players who've really helped him in training











Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry has now revealed which Gunners stars have been helping him most in training.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 17-year-old reflected on his career to date.

Already an England under-18 international, Cozier-Duberry has played most of his football at under-21 level this season for Arsenal.

Although he’s yet to make his senior competitive debut, he has featured in several first-team friendlies.

Cozier-Duberry has been spotted on several occasions taking part in senior Arsenal training.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He was an unused substitute against Everton and Brentford at the weekend, and could feature in the squad tomorrow against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta clearly sees a lot of potential in the young winger, who has risen quickly through the ranks at London Colney.

He’s been described as the jewel of Arsenal’s academy, and could make his senior debut sooner rather than later.

The help Cozier-Duberry has had from his more senior teammates in Arsenal training will no doubt be helping his development.

Cozier-Duberry names Arsenal teammates who have helped him most in training

In an interview with Arsenal’s official website, the 17-year-old highlighted how he’s adapted to life with the first team.

“Being in and around the first-team has been an unreal experience and it’s allowed me to grow as a player because I am constantly put out of my comfort zone,” Cozier-Duberry said.

“The trip to Dubai really developed me as a player and to play against Lyon and AC Milan was an awesome opportunity.

“Everyone in the first-team have been brilliant but a special shoutout goes to Bukayo [Saka], Eddie [Nketiah], and Martin Odegaard who constantly encourage me.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There are some obvious comparisons to be made between Saka and Cozier-Duberry.

They most play in the same position and have come through Arsenal’s academy.

Saka quietly established himself in the first team, and quickly became irreplaceable under Mikel Arteta.

Cozier-Duberry will be hoping to do the same, and could get his chance if he keeps impressing in Arsenal training.

The signing of Leandro Trossard may not have aided his case, but Arteta could decide to rotate in the Europa League.

If he does, the teenager may get a taste of first-team action before his 18th birthday.

