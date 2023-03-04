Amario Cozier-Duberry spotted in Arsenal training pre-Bournemouth











Arsenal will hope to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Crisis? What crisis? Amazing how quickly things can change in football.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked as though the Gunners were slipping out of contention for the Premier League title.

Arsenal lost to Manchester City, who in turn leapfrogged Mikel Arteta’s side to the summit.

The Gunners have since bounced back with three straight wins to re-establish a five-point lead at the top.

Up next for Arsenal is Bournemouth, who currently sit 19th in the table.

Despite being favourites on paper, the Gunners know that relegation-troubled sides aren’t to be taken lightly.

On Friday, the Arsenal media team shared photos from their latest training session at London Colney.

Mikel Arteta usually calls up several academy talents, but this time, only one could be spotted.

Amario Cozier-Duberry was pictured in possession of the ball, holding off Fabio Vieira.

Arsenal talent Amaro Cozier-Duberry – factfile

Cozier-Duberry joined Arsenal’s Hale End setup aged 14 and has progressed through the ranks.

As per the Gunners website, he enjoyed a breakout season for the Under-18s last term.

Cozier-Duberry featured at both attacking midfield and wing-back, testament to his versatility.

This season, the 17-year-old has been playing for the Under-21s, and he’s already looking above that level.

Cozier-Duberry has three goals and three assists from 14 Premier League 2 appearances, plus two goals and one assist from two EFL Trophy outings.

Meanwhile, his FA Youth Cup tally reads four appearances, five goals and two assists.

Cozier-Duberry also signed his first professional contract in June, and was on the Arsenal bench against Zurich in September.

‘Similar in style to Omari Hutchinson’

At the start of the year, Arsenal youth team expert Jeorge Bird spoke highly of the youngster on his website.

‘A player who has excellent close control and a powerful shot, he is undoubtedly one of the standout players from this season’s scholarship intake,’ he wrote.

‘Cozier-Duberry seems rather similar in style to Omari Hutchinson.’

Bird also noted how Cozier-Duberry scored his first goal for the U23s at the age of 16 years and 234 days.

‘Since 2009, only Reiss Nelson, Serge Gnabry and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have scored for the U23s at a younger age,’ he added.

Bird’s profile page on Cozier-Duberry also saw him reiterate that the player is ‘one of the standout youngsters in the academy’.