‘May end up’: Pundit thinks one Celtic player could become as good as Giorgos Giakoumakis

If there is one thing that can be levied at Celtic right now, it is that they are short in numbers in the striking department.

With only two recognised strikers at the club, Brendan Rodgers must be concerned about Kyogo Furuhashi and his shoulder problem.

The Japanese striker received treatment for a dislocation during the 3-0 win over Dundee and still managed to play against Feyenoord on Tuesday night.

But with only Hyeongyu Oh in reserve as backup, the Hoops lack quality up front should Kyogo’s shoulder give way again. Or do they?

According to pundit, Stephen McGinn, Oh could become as good as former Celtic favourite, Giorgos Giakoumakis.

McGinn said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It’s almost unfair to compare. Because Giakoumakis was the type of signing where you go and sign the Eredivisie top goalscorer.

“Kyogo pops his shoulder and Giakoumakis can come in and play and score at that level. He can play against Rangers and be a real handful.

“You sign a guy from the other side of the world that is a project signing that may end up being like Giakoumkais, but he isn’t at the minute.

“So Kyogo, with a dodgy shoulder, needs to play every game.”

Giakoumakis had the potential to be a top striker for Celtic. Unfortunately for him, he was playing second fiddle to Kyogo Furuhashi who was on fire during the time the Greek striker was at the club.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Even though Giakoumakis finished as the Eredivisie top goal-scorer before he joined Celtic and the SPFL top scorer in his first season, he still couldn’t manage to tie down that first-team place ahead of Kyogo.

And unfortunately for Oh, the Korean sees himself in a similar position to Giakoumakis. One thing is for sure though.

If Oh does become as good as the Atlanta United striker, Brendan Rodgers will have some player on his hands.

In other news, Report shares why Feyenoord’s opening goal vs Celtic should’ve actually been ruled out