‘An absolute cracker’: Barry Ferguson is still in awe of 28-year-old Celtic player’s performance against Rangers

The great thing about a Glasgow Derby game is that it still creates headlines long after the final whistle has blown.

TBR Celtic have told how Barry Ferguson is worried about Celtic having players of quality in their team that he doesn’t see from his old side and now, the former Rangers midfielder is still raving about the Hoops’ goalscoring hero, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Kyogo scored a wonderful volley to take all three points back to Celtic Park last Sunday and even now, Ferguson is still in awe of the Celtic striker’s wonderful piece of skill.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The only real quality in the game, I’ll be honest was the wee guy up top for Celtic, Kyogo. From a Rangers point of view, it’s a poor goal to lose.

“The header has got to be better from the positional sense of John Souttar.

“And when Kyogo plays on your shoulder, he is always a danger and the finish past Jack Butland was an absolute cracker against a keeper who has been top, top form.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kyogo is currently on international duty with Japan but didn’t feature in his country’s incredible 4-1 away win against Germany over the weekend.

The Samurai Blues are set to face Turkey tomorrow afternoon and the Celtic fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of their hero representing his country for the 19th time and, hopefully, get the chance to add to his four international goals. [Transfermarkt]

Celtic return to domestic action this Saturday with a home SPFL tie against Dundee where Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to build on the Ibrox win and stretch his lead at the top of the table.

In other news, Sheffield United snap up ‘promising’ 18-year-old Celtic academy prospect