Mateusz Klich has reacted to a message Luke Ayling sent to Leeds United fans following their relegation from the Premier League.

The defender took to Instagram after taking some time to digest what happened at Elland Road this season.

Luke Ayling is one of the club’s most important leaders and has demonstrated that over the past few years.

There were question marks over how much he would be involved this season.

Jesse Marsch brought in full-back Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg last summer.

He looked set to be first-choice on the right but Ayling managed to break back into the team after the World Cup.

The £35,000-a-week defender regularly wore the armband and even chipped in with a couple of goals throughout the campaign.

Sadly, it wasn’t enough to keep the club in the top-flight and they’ll now have to prepare for another tough season in the Championship.

Another Leeds fan favourite Mateusz Klich replied to Ayling’s message last night.

His move to DC United in January was an emotional affair and he wouldn’t have believed when he left six months ago relegation was even a possibility.

Klich reacts to Ayling message to Leeds fans

Posting on Instagram, Ayling said: “We let this club down. To the fans I am sorry we couldn’t keep you in the Premier League!!

“All my attention now is to make sure we bounce back straight away

“When we got promoted last time we did it without being able to celebrate with our great fans and now that’s what I look forward to and dream of doing!”

Mateusz Klich was one of several of Ayling’s old Leeds teammates to reply and said: “You got this.”

After winning the FA Cup earlier in the day Kalvin Phillips said: “Love you man.”

While Pablo Hernandez was also spotted in the comments keeping an eye on his old club.

Luke Ayling and his Leeds teammates still don’t know who will be in charge of the club next season.

Steven Gerrard has been linked with the job as has Scott Parker.

The club’s ownership is also up in the air right now with a proposed takeover in the balance following their relegation.

Klich is still keeping a close eye on Ayling and Leeds and will be hoping they immediately return to the Premier League.

That may be easier said than done with plenty of incomings and outgoings on the horizon at Elland Road.

