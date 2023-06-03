Steven Gerrard makes his mind up after being linked with Leeds manager job











Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on taking over at Leeds United this summer as the Whites look for a new manager.

Following news that Sam Allardyce will not be staying on, eyes at Elland Road have now turned to who the club can bring in to replace the former England boss.

And according to The Mirror, one name who is interested in in taking the job is former Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard is out of work since leaving Aston Villa and is thought to be keen on a return to management.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Steven Gerrard open to taking Leeds job

According to The Mirror, Gerrard is open to coming into Leeds and would be bringing club legend Gary McAllister with him as assistant.

The pair worked together at both Rangers and Villa and are seen as a duo who the Leeds board could turn towards.

Gerrard, of course, enjoyed superb success with Rangers as he finally brought the title back to Ibrox. However, after initially starting well at Villa Park, his stock soon dropped and he was given the boot earlier this season.

Leeds will play their football in the Championship this coming season. However, they are still a big name and are expected to bring in a number of new players for any new manager.

Lauded as an ‘incredible leader’ by Wayne Rooney as a player, Gerrard could well relish the chance of picking up Leeds’ fortunes.

Not the worst appointment for Leeds

There’ll be some at Elland Road that won’t like the idea of bringing Gerrard in. However, he might well be what they need in terms of getting out of the Championship.

Gerrard would bring a passion to the role and if he makes a good start, then Elland Road would get right behind him.

Leeds have had such a disaster since moving on from Marcelo Bielsa that really, Gerrard wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images