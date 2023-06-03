Report: Leeds United now want a manager Gary Neville has called ‘special’











According to The Telegraph, Scott Parker is among the managers on Leeds United’s shortlist of targets.

The 42-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Club Brugge earlier this year, but he could now be offered a route back into management by Leeds United.

Parker has something of a mixed reputation within the game.

He’s not a popular figure at any of the three clubs he’s managed so far, but, at the same time, he’s achieved two promotions in two seasons in the Championship with Fulham and Bournemouth, and he’s rated by his colleagues.

Indeed, Parker is always spoken about very highly by those who know him, and that includes Gary Neville, who called Parker a ‘special’ coach during his time at Fulham when speaking on his Podcast.

“When I was finishing off my pro license, one of the coaching educators I was working with was Roy Hodgson, and he specifically mentioned that Scott Parker was an outstanding student in the pro license cohort at the time, and that always stuck on my mind. He’s someone who doesn’t get coaches wrong. You can see now, no panic, the reality is that what he’s doing at this moment in time is special because it goes against everything,” Neville said.

That’s high praise from a man who knows a thing or two about what a good coach looks like, and while Parker may not be the most exotic or exciting option, he does get results at this level.

He took both Fulham and Bournemouth up at the first time of asking, and with Leeds expected to have one of the Championship’s stronger squads next term, Parker could work his magic once again in the second-tier.

This may not be the worst option for Leeds United as they look to appoint a new gaffer.

