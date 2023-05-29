Many Tottenham players including Harry Kane would happily play for ‘entertaining’ manager next season











Harry Kane and many of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates would he happy playing for Ryan Mason if he was manager next season.

That’s according to a report from Football London who assess Tottenham’s final outing of the season.

Spurs still had something to play for yesterday, although the pressure was very much on their opponents.

Leeds were playing to stay in the Premier League, while Tottenham were hoping to qualify for Europe.

Spurs did their job, defeating Leeds 4-1 and confirming their relegation to the Championship.

Unfortunately, Aston Villa’s win over Brighton meant they had to settle for a disappointing eighth place finish.

There’s still no indication who will be Spurs boss going into next season.

However, Harry Kane and many of his Tottenham teammates would be happy with Ryan Mason was handed the permanent manager role.

It’s not been a straightforward spell in charge for Mason, overseeing several damaging defeats.

Their performance against Leeds at least gave a glimpse of the potential within the squad.

Kane and co would be happy with Mason as Tottenham manager

The report from Football London states that, ‘While he is not expected to get the job this time around, many of the players would happily play for Mason, not least his close friend Harry Kane.

‘But now it feels like time for the young coach to step out from within the Tottenham bubble and put everything he has learned into practice elsewhere until the opportunity arises to return.’

The ‘entertaining’ manager has said a lot of the right things during his short time in charge.

He’s made it clear he would take the job if it was offered to him, although that looks very unlikely right now.

No manager has emerged as a front runner ever since Arne Slot turned down the job.

Ange Postecoglou has been touted as a possible replacement, although Celtic currently expect him to stay.

If Kane his Tottenham teammates are happy with Mason as manager, that could end up affecting Daniel Levy’s plans.

However, his lack of experience could end up being a problem, especially given the scale of the task at Spurs.

