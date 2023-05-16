Report: 'Entertaining' manager is becoming more and more likely to get the Tottenham job











Ryan Mason is becoming more and more of an option for Tottenham as they look to appoint a new permanent manager.

According to The Standard, Mason is increasingly feeling like an option for Tottenham as they search for Antonio Conte’s long-term replacement.

Of course, Mason is the current interim manager at Spurs, and it’s fair to say that he’s not having the best of times in interim charge.

Indeed, after four games, Mason has just one win to his name alongside a draw and two losses, but despite this poor run, the ‘entertaining’ manager’s chances of getting this gig on a full-time basis are growing.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Results on the pitch aren’t going Mason’s way, but that is only a small part of what is a much bigger story.

Alasdair Gold has stated that Spurs’ players are really enjoying Mason’s training sessions right now, while the 31-year-old is also very close with Harry Kane, and that could factor into Daniel Levy’s thinking.

His team may not be performing on the pitch, but it sounds as though Mason is doing the right things behind the scenes, and that gives him a bit of a headstart on any other candidates.

Mason’s chances of getting this job may be growing, but we can’t help but feel that he still feels like something of an outsider here.

He’s never held a senior managerial position before, and to immediately be given the Tottenham job would be to jump in at the deep end to a massive extent.

Whether or not Mason gets the job remains to be seen, but if he does, this is a move that will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the wider footballing world.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

