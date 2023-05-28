Journalist suggests club expect their 57-year-old manager to stay after claims Tottenham want him











Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that there has been an expectation that Ange Postecoglou could stay at Celtic, despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham will be hoping to appoint a new permanent manager sooner rather than later as they bid to avoid a repeat of the manager search of 2021.

Spurs are edging closer towards the 71 days it took to eventually name Nuno Espirito Santo as Jose Mourinho’s successor, with Ryan Mason taking up the role as interim head coach for the time being.

Of course, Tottenham missed out on Arne Slot this week as the Dutchman penned a new long-term deal with Feyenoord.

It’s led to them stepping up their interest in another candidate in Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, The Daily Record reports that Spurs are readying an approach for the Celtic boss and could even make their move this weekend.

Now, Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport that there has been an expectation that Postecoglou will remain in Glasgow amid interest from Tottenham.

Postecoglou could stay at Celtic

Jones provided an update on the 57-year-old’s future and feels he will have to be fully convinced by the project at Tottenham to take the job.

“Ange Postecoglou is exciting in terms of what he can offer in footballing terms but if he is going to go for a job like Spurs he is going to need certain commitments that he is going to actually build a team in his way,” the journalist said.

“Up to now I have only heard positive things from a Celtic view about the job he’s done there, there has been an expectation for him to stay. He’s had a vision at Celtic and been able to piece it together his way, using a lot of his own contacts.

“Under a Spurs model and working with a sporting director and Daniel Levy there are different issues he will need to get his head around. This is not a manager that I see as being a walkover.

“It’s no surprise Premier League clubs have started to pay attention to him and, as a manager, interest like that will have a certain lure. But this one will only gather pace if he’s convinced entirely that it can suit him.”

Postecoglou has done an exceptional job with Celtic, guiding them to back-to-back league titles in Scotland. The Hoops are also just one win away from completing another domestic treble.

The Australian was only named as the Celtic boss in the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move to Tottenham.

The Daily Mail reports that Postecoglou is aiming to take the Bhoys to the knockout stages of the Champions League after a disappointing exit in the group stages this season.

While Postecoglou isn’t the most popular candidate amongst Tottenham fans, he’s an intriguing option for them nonetheless.

His Celtic team have played some brilliant football this season and he’s played a key role in helping them become the dominant force in Scotland once again.

