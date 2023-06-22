An approach from Declan Rice from Manchester United has been described as manager Mikel Arteta’s worst nightmare.

A report from Football Transfers has outlined some of the latest information coming out of The Emirates.

Despite intense interest in several players, Arsenal have yet to confirm their first signing.

They appear to face little competition for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz who could be the first player through the door.

The 24-year-old has already agreed a long-term deal to join Arsenal with the final details being sorted out now.

The Gunners’ main target this summer is West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

The England international would immediately improve Arsenal’s midfield with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka potentially moving on.

However, Arsenal face competition from Manchester United for Rice and Mikel Arteta isn’t happy.

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with Rice and Pep Guardiola’s side are about to make a bid as well.

It never appears to be straightforward when it comes to Arsenal signing their top targets.

Arteta worried about Man United approach for Arsenal target Rice

The report from Football Transfers states that, ‘Arsenal face a complication in that [Declan Rice] deal as Man Utd have stepped in with a player-plus-cash deal that has been described as Arteta’s “worst nightmare”.’

The player in question who could become part of Manchester United’s bid is potentially Scott McTominay.

West Ham have been linked with the Scottish international, as have Newcastle.

Ten Hag appears to be happy to let him go, especially if they bring in Rice as an upgrade this summer.

Arsenal don’t appear keen to offer West Ham a player in exchange for Rice like Man United, which might be what Arteta is worried about.

Rice still appears keen to join Arsenal over any of their rivals this summer.

This may help the Gunners complete a deal if West Ham end up accepting multiple offers.

It’s clear where Rice would fit into an improving Arsenal line-up.

However, it may not come down to him, and if West Ham receive a better offer from elsewhere, Arteta might miss out on his key target.