West Ham United star Declan Rice reportedly expects to become an Arsenal player before the end of this month.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners really like Rice. The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he will be a huge signing for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

Arsenal have already had a bid rejected for Rice, but The Daily Mail claim the midfielder expects the Gunners to seal a deal in the next 10 days.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Declan Rice is expecting Arsenal to sign him by the end of this month

Arsenal have been pursuing Declan Rice for about six months now.

The Gunners’ interest first emerged back in January and the Englishman has been constantly linked with a move to the Emirates since. Now, it could finally happen.

Arsenal’s first bid, according to Fabrizio Romano, was worth £80 million. That was rejected, but a new bid is expected to be lodged very quickly, and Rice is said to be optimistic about a deal.

The report claims the ‘unbelievable‘ West Ham man is about to go on a holiday after what has been a long season, but he does know his future is up in the air, and he knows exactly what he wants as well.

It has been claimed that Rice is ‘expecting’ to become a new Arsenal player by the end of this month, which is just 10 days away.

Arsenal have reportedly already ‘verbally indicated their intention’ to increase their offer to over £100 million to seal the deal.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s almost a guarantee that Arsenal will go back in with a second offer for Declan Rice.

The Gunners are desperate to strengthen their midfield. Granit Xhaka is expected to leave the club, while there are rumours Thomas Partey could be allowed to leave as well.

Rice would be an incredible signing for Arsenal, and under Mikel Arteta, he could take his game to a whole new level in the coming years.

The report claims Rice expects to be an Arsenal player in the next 10 days. If that happens, he should be available to take part in the Gunners’ pre-season tour.