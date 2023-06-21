Newcastle United have once again asked about a potential deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, but do not seem willing to meet his asking price which is over £30 million.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which discusses some of the business the Magpies are looking to do ahead of their Champions League return next year.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Scott McTominay is one player facing an uncertain future at Manchester United. The Telegraph reports that he is up for sale, although Erik ten Hag is open to keeping the Scotland international.

Newcastle ask again about McTominay

So the onus is on Newcastle to make an offer Manchester United are happy with. And the Daily Mail reports that the Magpies have asked again about signing the 26-year-old.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, the Daily Mail reports that his asking price of over £30 million is proving to be prohibitive. So it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached that results in McTominay moving to St James’ Park.

McTominay is not necessarily a player who would capture the imagination of the Newcastle fans if he did move to Tyneside during the summer transfer window.

He has never quite managed to silence all of his doubters during his time at Old Trafford. But he is also someone with a lot of quality.

He has been labelled ‘special‘ in the past. And he has been in superb goalscoring form for his country of late. Only Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund have scored more goals in qualifying for Euro 2024 than McTominay.

He is actually level with Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo on five after his strike against Georgia on Tuesday.

He would also bring experience of playing in Europe. So if Newcastle can get a deal done, McTominay could definitely prove to be a very smart signing.