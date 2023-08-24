Manager confirms his midfielder is training alone, after claims Klopp has rang him about joining Liverpool

Fiorentino manager Vincenzo Italiano has confirmed that reported Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat is training alone.

The Moroccan has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen on his services.

Liverpool have had to change their plans this summer after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

The Reds have brought in Wataru Endo, but they could still do with another top-quality midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, who is one of Manchester United’s key targets, is one of them.

Viola News even claimed that Klopp personally called Amrabat to convince him to move to Anfield.

Now, it looks like Fiorentina have all but accepted he’s going to leave. Their manager, Italiano, has left him out of his squad for their trip to Austria, and he’s apparently being made to train alone as well.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Conference League clash against Rapid Wien, Italiano said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano: “Amrabat is training on his own, he won’t travel with us for next game.”

TBR View:

Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina for months now.

The £25 million midfielder starred for Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar last year. He was magnificent, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before he moved to a bigger club.

The fact that Fiorentina have left him out of their squad and are making him train alone adds fuel to all the rumours, and we expect him to leave the club in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will table an official bid to sign Amrabat this week.