Sofyan Amrabat to Liverpool could still happen after Jurgen Klopp phone call

Liverpool are still searching for more midfielders despite completing the signing of Wataru Endo this week.

The Japanese midfielder made his debut as Liverpool saw off Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday.

However, it seems Klopp wants even more strength in the middle of the park and according to reports from Italy, he is ready to make a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Viola News reports that Klopp himself has even spoken to Amrabat last week about how he’d be used in the Liverpool line up. It’s claimed a call went in from Klopp last Tuesday and from there, he explained to the midfielder how he’d be an asset to the Reds.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Of course, we know Amrabat has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United all summer.

But as yet, no one has come up with the right bid.

Viola News claims that somewhere in the region of £30m will do the job. And after showing everyone they had money to spend by trying to land Moises Caicedo, the Reds could now make their play.

Amrabat starred for Morrocco in the World Cup and was lauded as ‘outstanding’ by Joe Cole for his performances in Qatar.

Amrabat could seal things for Liverpool

Despite being sent off this weekend, the new duo of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai already look like they’ll be huge players for Liverpool.

The addition of Endo tightens things up a bit as well and if they can get Amrabat over the line, then Liverpool might just have enough then to challenge.

Amrabat is obviously chomping at the bit for a chance in England and if United won’t give it him, then Liverpool might just do it instead.

He’d be a sound additon at Anfield and like Endo, a player who the fans would take to in no time.