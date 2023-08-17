Fabrizio Romano says ‘outstanding’ Liverpool midfield target has agreed to join Man United

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Sofyan Amrabat, but Fabrizio Romano claims the midfielder has already agreed to join Manchester United.

The Reds are looking at every option on the market after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and reports claimed yesterday that Manchester United target Amrabat is suddenly a concrete option.

Romano shared the latest on his YouTube channel last night.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat has already said ‘yes’ to Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Sofyan Amrabat for over two months now.

Erik ten Hag’s side are on the market for a new deep-lying midfielder, and the Fiorentina star checks a lot of boxes for the Red Devils.

However, Liverpool have now entered the race to sign Amrabat, and Romano claimed on his YouTube channel that they enquired about him last night.

However, the difficult news for Liverpool is that Amrabat has apparently already ‘said yes’ to Manchester United.

After claiming Liverpool called to ask about Amrabat, Romano said: “Liverpool know how much it takes to sign Sofyan Amrabat – on the club side and on the player side.

“Now, it’s on Liverpool. They didn’t submit a bid to Fiorentina and they didn’t submit a bid to the player. So let’s see if Liverpool will move for Amrabat or will go for another player.

“At the moment, Amrabat remains on his position – he said yes to Man United at the end of June, but it’s almost two months waiting and waiting and waiting. So, it’s on Man United now. Amrabat is waiting for Man United, but now, they have to submit a bid.”

TBR View:

The last thing Liverpool want right now is to see another one of their midfield targets snub them and choose a rival Premier League club.

Branded as an ‘outstanding‘ player by Joe Cole on ITV (6th December 2022, 17:59), Amrabat has been brilliant for Fiorentina over the years, but it was his performances for Morocco in the World Cup that made him a wanted man.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign him for months now, and they clearly have an edge over Liverpool considering that the player wants to move to Old Trafford.

However, with United taking their time, Liverpool have the opportunity to go in with a good offer and lure him away before Ten Hag comes in for him.