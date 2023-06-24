Man United have tracked ‘great’ player but he could be sold to Arsenal – journalist

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move to sign Jurrien Timber this summer, and journalist Ryan Taylor has shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners have been very active in this window so far. Two bids have already gone in for Declan Rice and a third one is on its way, while a deal for Kai Havertz is reportedly done.

Now, the next name on Mikel Arteta’s wish list is Timber, and Taylor suggests Arsenal are more likely to get him than Manchester United.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber could join Arsenal despite being tracked by Man United

Arsenal and Manchester United target Jurrien Timber has been linked with a move to the Premier League for well over a year now.

The talented Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, but keeping game time in mind ahead of the World Cup, he turned down a reunion with Erik ten Hag (Mirror).

Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that Manchester United are still informed about Timber. But, it looks like it’s Arsenal who are pushing the most for his signature right now.

Taylor has had his say about the situation, and he feels despite Manchester United tracking him, Ajax are likely to sell him to Arsenal.

He said on GiveMeSport: “He is a really highly-rated, young centre-back with world-class potential. He has also been tracked by Manchester United, but there does seem to be an appetite that Ajax are willing to sell to Arsenal.

“It’s now just about finding an agreement. Obviously, at this moment in time, it doesn’t look like any other clubs are interested, which massively benefits Arsenal. I do expect that one to get done.”

Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old, branded as a ‘very great talent‘, is one of Ajax’s finest players. He can play as a right-back, at centre-half and even in defensive midfield if needed, and he fits Mikel Arteta’s system perfectly.

If this deal does go through, Arsenal will have proper defensive cover for both William Saliba and Ben White, and that makes them so much more stronger than they were last season.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can sort this deal out before the end of this month.