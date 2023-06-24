Fabrizio Romano shares what Arsenal have now told West Ham about Declan Rice deal

The Declan Rice saga is still ongoing as Arsenal and Manchester City battle it out for the England midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation now.

It is no secret that the West Ham United captain is the Gunners’ priority transfer target. Following Ilkay Gundogan’s imminent departure to Barcelona, Manchester City want to sign Rice too.

The race for his signature is heating up, and Romano has now revealed what Arsenal have ‘confirmed’ to West Ham about their plan for the deal.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have told West Ham they will bid again for Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been Arsenal’s priority target since the start of this year.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season, but lack of squad depth eventually proved to be their downfall.

Signing a player like Rice will instantly take them to the next level, but unfortunately for them, they haven’t been able to meet West Ham’s demands.

Arsenal have tabled two bids for Rice so far and both of them have been rejected. Now, Romano has claimed that the Gunners, led by their sporting director Edu Gaspar, have ‘confirmed to West Ham’ that will make a new offer for their skipper soon.

Romano tweeted: “Arsenal have confirmed to West Ham their plan to submit one more bid for Declan Rice — after £75m plus £15m rejected.

“Understand Manchester City are also preparing their official bid — plan has not changed. Structure of deal/payment terms, key for West Ham.”

TBR View:

It’s now or never for Arsenal.

When Manchester City are in the race to sign a top player, they usually end up getting him. Their financial might is bigger than any other club, and the fact that they have Pep Guardiola at the helm and have just won the treble makes them so much more attractive.

However, what Arsenal have been doing over the last two seasons is really impressive too. Mikel Arteta has taken his side to a whole new level, and almost every player who has worked under him has improved massively.

It’s a tough choice for Rice, but if he does join Arsenal, there will likely be another fierce title race next season.