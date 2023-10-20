Liverpool’s priority target is actually £91,000-a-week title-winner, not Leroy Sane

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Leroy Sane, but their priority target is not him – it’s Jamal Musiala.

The Reds are gearing up to replace Mohamed Salah in 2024. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and if that happens, Jurgen Klopp will have to bring someone in. Sane seems an ideal fit for Liverpool, but Christian Falk has claimed in his Fact Files that Musiala is actually the top target.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Liverpool’s priority target is Jamal Musiala, not Leroy Sane

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s best player, and losing him would be an enormous blow for Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian is one of the biggest reasons why the Reds have done so well over the last six years. He is an incredible player, and if he does leave, Liverpool will need to replace him.

Earlier this week, The Mirror claimed that the Reds are willing to break their transfer record to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich in 2024.

However, Falk has now claimed that although Liverpool are interested in Sane, their main target is his Bayern teammate Jamal Musiala, who has also been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few days.

The German journalist wrote: “The most important: Liverpool are very interested in Jamal Musiala. After Jude Bellingham, the Reds don’t want to miss out on the next talent from the Bundesliga originally trained in England.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“Liverpool are hopeful in light of their awareness of Musiala’s agents having decided not to hold talks about a new contract with Bayern this season, with his current terms running until 2026.

“Bayern also has a problem with Leroy Sane, who is playing his best season since he first arrived at Munich. Liverpool are also interested in the player. The 27-year-old could replace 31-year-old Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club in the summer.

“Sané is quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence. But I heard Musiala is Liverpool’s priority – should they fail in their pursuit here, only then will Sane come.”

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool should try to sign both Sane and Musiala

Liverpool saved a lot of money this summer after Moises Caicedo rejected a £110 million move to Anfield. The Reds will also receive a ton of cash should Mohamed Salah leave for Saudi Arabia.

So, in our opinion, Jurgen Klopp should try and sign not just Jamal Musiala for Liverpool, but also Leroy Sane.

Musiala is an amazing player. The £91,000-a-week (Salary Sport) star is still only 20 years old and has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world in a few years’ time.

Sane, on the other hand, would be a like-for-like replacement for Salah. He’s a tremendous player in his own right, and the fact that he knows everything about the Premier League makes him the ideal option to fill the Egyptian’s boots at Anfield.